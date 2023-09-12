"I realised what it was like to stand in Freddie's shoes, and it was not an easy gig": Paul Rodgers looks back on the challenge of fronting Queen

In the wake of the star-studded and emotional Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, held at London's Wembley Stadium and televised worldwide on April 20, 1992, speculation intensified as to who could possibly replace the iconic singer as the band's focal point if Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor were to decide to carry on as Queen.



At one point, in recognition of his superb performances of 39, Somebody To Love and - alongside Lisa Stansfield - These Are The Days Of Our Lives at Wembley, pop superstar George Michael was the 'bookie's favourite' to land the role, but that proposition was never seriously considered by either party, with Roger Taylor going on record to say that the idea "wouldn't have suited us." In truth, as May and Taylor have repeated ad infinitum since Mercury's passing, no-one could possible replace their dear friend, arguably the greatest frontman in rock n' roll history.

This being the case, respect is due to former Free/Bad Company/The Firm vocalist Paul Rodgers for having both the musical chops, the self-confidence, and the balls, to step up to work with the surviving members of Queen from 2004 to 2009, even if it was made crystal-clear on all official websites that Rodgers would be "featured with" Queen, billed as "Queen + Paul Rodgers", and would emphatically not be "replacing" the great showman.

In a new interview with TalkShopLive's The Rock N Roll Channel, Rodgers speaks about how the collaboration came to pass, recalling [as transcribed by Blabbermouth] "Brian spoke to me about doing some gigs just for fun. 'Cause we've done this TV show together and we played All Right Now and We Will Rock You, and it seemed to fit. And he said, 'Let's do some shows out in Europe just for fun.'



"And I went into it with a lot of respect for Freddie actually," Rodgers continues. "And I came out of it, when I wanted to get back to my own music, with even more respect. By the time I'd toured with the guys and done all that, I realised what it was like to stand in Freddie's shoes, and it was not an easy gig. I mean, they have so many great songs, and it was a really, really enlightening experience, actually."

When interviewer Steve Harkins credits the Middlesbrough-born singer for having "breathed life" anew into Queen, Rodgers somewhat downplays the compliment and says, "They hadn't toured. They'd done lots of one-off shows with various great people — Elton John and George Michael. They're some great singers, but they never toured with them. And I was able to get them out touring, because they knew that they had the songs, but they just didn't feel confident enough to get out there and actually, you know, do a tour. And that's what we did together. And the fans were lovely. They were beautiful."

The interview in full can be viewed here.