Introducing the Pearl Harts

The Pearl Harts, a female rock and heavy blues duo based in London, are releasing their first single, Skeleton Made Of Diamonds, on Monday. The band feature Kirsty (lead vocals /guitar/ loops) and Sara (drums / vocals / samples), who met on the road whilst touring with other bands.

“Skeleton Made Of Diamonds is our debut single”, say the band. “The lyrics were originally inspired by a friend who survived a pretty horrific accident — we said at the time his skeleton must be made of diamond because he seemed indestructible! The song is all about invincibility and strength in the face of adversity. Musically it’s got everything of a signature Pearl Harts song: fat bluesy riffs, pounding drums and blended harmonies. We shot the music video Abney Park Cemetery in Stoke Newington to create a British horror inspired short-film”

The single can be pre-ordered from iTunes now, while the band play three dates to support the release.