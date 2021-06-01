Internet genius covers Rammstein’s Du Hast in a medieval style and it's the most magical thing you'll hear all day

Huzzah, lords and ladies of the internet, we’ve struck gold. ‘Bardcore’ wizard Algal The Bard has conjured up Rammstein’s 1997 anthem Du Hast in the style of a medieval ditty, and honestly, we think it’s bizarrely wonderful.

If you fancy yourself a bit of Middle Age buff, and particularly indulge in anything related to knights, dungeons, ladies in obnoxious hats, drinking out of fancy goblets, etc, Algal The Bard has provided the perfect soundtrack to accompany your (presumably secret) hobby. However, we personally think it calls for some sort of bare-footed frolic around a fire, because really, what could be more fitting?

Algal restyles the German industrial metal track using a selection of old instruments such as the lute, piccolo and hurdy-gurdy. The result? It’s something quite magical.

In his previous creations, you can find Algal ageing-back a selection of other tracks including Iron Maiden’s Hallowed Be Thy Name and Blind Guardian’s The Bard’s Song.