Inglorious return with thundering new song Where Are You Now?

Inglorious have launched a video for Where Are You Know?, the first track from their upcoming third album, Ride To Nowhere. The album is the follow-up to last year's Inglorious II.

"The song is the first track on our album and lyrically is about the break down of a relationship and a bit of an fuck-you song for us", says frontman Nathan James. "I cannot believe we are here releasing a new video/single from our third album already.

"I am so excited about this darker album and I hope people like it as much as we do. We shot the video at our manager's equestrian centre... a very challenging night shoot, but I'm very pleased with how it turned out!"

The band have lined up some shows in support of Ride To Nowhere, which will launch early next year on a date still to be revealed through Frontiers Music srl. Inglorious will be supported on the run by City Of Thieves (full dates below).

Tickets fore the tour are on sale now.

In addition, James will also head out on the road later this year with Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version Of War Of The Worlds. He’ll take on the role of The Voice Of Humanity on the tour, which will begin at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on November 30.

Jan 28: Southampton Engine Roooms

Jan 29: Bristol Academy

Jan 31: Norwich Waterfront

Feb 01: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Feb 02: Birmingham Institute – Frontiers Rock Festival

Feb 03: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 05: Glasgow Garage

Feb 06: Newcastle Boilershop

Feb 07: Manchester Academy 2

Feb 08: Bingley Arts Centre