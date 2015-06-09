Iggy Pop guests on Hotei’s Cookie track

Iggy Pop has made a guest appearance on Japanese guitarist Hotei Tomoyasu’s latest single That’s How The Cookie Crumbles.

The track will be released as a download on June 15 via Spinefarm Records and is taken from Hotei’s as-yet-untitled 16th album which is expected to be released in the autumn. View the lyric video below.

The Japanese musician, who recorded Battle Without Honor Or Humanity for Quentin Tarantino film Kill Bill, has previously played with artists including David Bowie, Joni Mitchell, Chicago, Hugh Cornwell and INXS.

A 3CD anthology of Pop’s post-Stooges material titled Psychophonic Medicine will be released on June 23 and he’ll support Foo Fighters at their two London Wembley gigs on June 19 and 20.

Hotei will play London’s Lexington on July 7.

