House Of Vans to celebrate the legacy of David Bowie

It was revealed last week that Vans were planning to release a range of footwear inspired by the music of David Bowie.

Four pairs of shoes were shown – and it’s now been confirmed that two more will join the range, along with Bowie-branded t-shirts and baseball caps.

The full range will be available this coming Friday (April 5) with a special night of Bowie’s music, art and fashion planned for London’s House Of Vans on April 11.

A statement on the House Of Vans event reads: “From Bowie-themed photo opportunities and face painting workshops to live music performances, the venue will be alight with the spirit of Bowie.

“Let’s Dance DJs, DJ Scarlett and Atlantic Soul Orchestra, plus Wall To Wall Bowie and the Blues Kitchen's in-house band will provide the music and perform some of Bowie's greatest hits.”

Tickets are free, with those interested asked to register at the House Of Vans website from 7pm tonight (April 3).

Check out some images of the new range below.

In February, Vans announced a collaboration with Led Zeppelin, which included two pairs of officially licensed shows, a t-shirt and baseball cap.