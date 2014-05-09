Head from Korn is in the studio on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's not often we advise against going out and partying, but you should stay in tonight and listen to a very special edition of the Metal Hammer Radio Show as we sit down with Head from Korn.

Back in 2005, Brian ‘Head’ Welch left Korn and a rather large whole in the band’s sonic arsenal. But now he’s back and the Bakersfield metallers are on outstanding form. And tonight we sit down with Head in an extended interview to talk about his time away from the band but also faith and addiction and what happened over the past decade. You don’t want to miss it.

As well that we’ll be picking out some of our favourite records including the debut album from the Electric Boys, and some favourites from Mother Love Bone, Kid Rock, Marilyn Manson, Ozzy Osbourne, Mastodon, Monte Pittman and Godsmack.

And our talking point tonight is something much less metal… it’s Avril Lavigne. Word reached us that she was holding fan meet-and-greets for almost $400 each, during which fans were instructed by security guards not to touch her (resulting in some hilarious photos). But this got us thinking: what’s the one thing you’ve wasted the most money on? We once bought some magic beans but it was worth it because we managed to trade them for a super rare left-handed screwdriver.

The Metal Hammer Radio Show is on at 9pm on Team Rock Radio and DAB.