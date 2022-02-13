Happy Valentines! Toyah and Robert Fripp have covered the Dead Kennedys' Too Drunk To F**k

Just when you thought things couldn't get any crazier in the Willcox-Fripp kitchen, the nation's favourite prog-post-punk pairing have raised the bar yet again.

This week, as humanity settled down to enjoy the traditional Sunday roast, Toyah Willcox and King Crimson man Robert Fripp launched into a frenzied performance of the Dead Kennedys' 1981 single To Drunk To Fuck.

"Hello boys!" You pleased to see me?" asks Toyah, alluringly. "Or is that a gun in your pocket?" Robert Fripp then launches into East Bay Ray's famous riff, while Toyah leaps around the kitchen with all the wild abandon of a freshly-shorn ewe. Sadly, Willcox self-censors the chorus, replacing the word "fuck" with the much less profane "funk", but hey, in our heads we're still hearing the former, right?

It's all over before the two minute mark, but the performance's impact will be eternal. Probably.

Toyah's 1980 live album Toyah! Toyah! Toyah! is being reissued by Cherry Red in May, and will be available as an expanded deluxe CD+DVD set and as a limited edition neon yellow vinyl LP. It's available to pre-order now.

Meanwhile, In The Court Of The Crimson King (formerly titled Cosmic F*Kc), a documentary by filmmaker and former MTV host Toby Amies, will premiere at the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas, next month.

"King Crimson is a band that people literally are dying to be in," say the filmmakers. "In the Court of the Crimson King is a dark, comic film for anyone who wonders whether it is worth sacrificing everything for just a single moment of transcendence.

"For over 50 years Robert Fripp, also famous for his work with Bowie and Eno, has overseen a unique creative environment in which freedom and responsibility conspire to place extraordinary demands on the band’s members - only alleviated by the applause of an audience whose adoration threatens to make their lives even harder. It's a rewarding and perilous space in which the extraordinary is possible, nothing is certain, and not everyone survives intact."

Watch the trailer below.