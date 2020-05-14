Guns N’ Roses take a swipe at Donald Trump with new t-shirt design

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump visited a factory that was making N95 face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the visit, one of the songs played over the speaker system at the Honeywell plant in Arizona was Guns N’ Roses’ cover of Wings’ 1973 track Live And Let Die. A clip of the moment went viral on social media, due to the fact that Trump and his team weren’t wearing face coverings in the factory.

Now, in what appears to be a jibe at the 45th President of the United States, Guns N’ Roses are preparing to sell a t-shirt with the words: “Live N’ Let Die With Covid 45.”

The t-shirt will be available from June 10 and is now available to pre-order for $25, with 100% of net proceeds going to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity.

Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin traded insults in what just might be the unlikeliest Twitter spat of 2020.

GNR were also recently forced to cancel their upcoming European tour due to the pandemic, with the band saying: “Sadly, the upcoming European tour will not be happening. Things are changing daily and we want to keep our fans, crew members and band safe.

"We are working hard with our promoters, venues and cities/countries on next steps and will make further announcements as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience, we will get through this together and look forward to seeing you all very soon."

Live N' Let Die...https://t.co/RvvMnTyJxt pic.twitter.com/wdgzra3S5hMay 13, 2020