Guns N’ Roses studio rumours shot down

Last week, rumours began gathering pace that Guns N’ Roses had returned to the studio to record a track for an upcoming Marc Bolan and T-Rex tribute album.

Rock and metal broadcaster Mitch Lafon was clear in saying that the buzz around the band came from “unsubstantiated reports” but it had been thought GNR had recorded a cover of Children Of The Revolution.

But that rumour has now been scotched by the record’s producer Hal Willner, who contacted Mitch directly to clear up any confusion.

Willner says on the Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon Facebook page: “Just wanted to clear up a rumour you wrote about regarding Guns N’ Roses recording Children Of The Revolution for BMG and my Bolan project.

“They are not on the record. In fact Children Of The Revolution is done by Kesha with a live orchestra that features Wayne Kramer and LA’s Jack Shit band that has members of Elvis C and Jackson B’s bands.”

“There is a rumour that Axl Rose recorded that song for a different Bolan project without Guns N’ Roses, but again, it is not ours.”

Willner says the album titled Angelheaded Hipster: Another Look At Marc Bolan will launch in the spring of next year, with the title taken from the poem Howl by Allen Ginsberg.

Artists who have been confirmed on the album include Foo Fighters, Joan Jett, Perry Farrell, Nick Cave, Todd Rundgren, U2 and Elton John.