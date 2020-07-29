Guns N’ Roses reschedule 2020 North American tour

Guns N’ Roses have moved their planned summer North American tour to 2021.

The band were due to play shows throughout July and August, but it’s now been confirmed all concerts are to be moved to next year due to restrictions on mass gatherings still in place.

Guns N’ Roses say: “Hey Gunners. Our 2020 North American tour dates are being rescheduled to summer 2021. The trek begins on July 10 in Milwaukee at Summerfest and will make stops throughout the US and Canada all summer before wrapping up in Los Angeles on August 19.

“Among these stops, many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately, a select few will need to be cancelled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process.

“We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year.”

Earlier this month, Slash revealed he had been jamming with Duff McKagan and Axl Rose during lockdown.

Speaking with Sweetwater during GearFest 2020, he added: “I haven't been doing much else. I haven't been doing any collaborations. I’m basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for Guns N’ Roses and whatnot.”

Guns N' Roses will release a new children’s book based on their classic Appetite For Destruction track Sweet Child O’ Mine later this year. Published by Jimmy Patterson Publishing on September 1, Sweet Child O’ Mine will feature illustrations by Jennifer Zivoin.

Guns N’ Roses 2021 North American tour

Jul 10: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Jul 13: Washington Nationals park, DC

Jul 16: Minneapolis Target Field, MN

Jul 18: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Jul 21: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 24: Detroit Comercia Park, MI

Jul 26: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Aug 03: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 05: East Rutherford Metlife Stadium, NJ

Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 13: Missoula Washington Grizzly Stadium, MT

Aug 16: Denver Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, CO

Aug 19: Los Angeles Banc Of California, CA