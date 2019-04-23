Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, Ghost, Megadeth and more set for Exit 111

Organisers of the Exit 111 festival have revealed the names who’ll be playing at this year event.

It’ll take place at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, on October 11 -13 – and the big guns have been wheeled out for the three-day musical extravaganza.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard and Guns N’ Roses will headline the festival, and they’ll be joined by artists including Megadeth, Slayer, Black Label Society, ZZ Top, Ghost, Mastodon, Gojira, Cheap Trick, Blackberry Smoke, Deftones, Lamb Of God, Alter Bridge and Coheed And Cambria.

Along with a stellar musical lineup, Exit 111 will also feature The Paranormal Cirque, The Red Bull Freestyle Motorcross Experience, the Exit 111 Car Show and a Mega Sports Bar.

Further attractions will be revealed in due course.

Tickets for Exit 111 will go on general sale from April 25, while a full lineup poster can be seen below.

A dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Save – Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education.

For further information, visit the official Exit 111 website.