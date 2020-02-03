Guns N' Roses announce North American tour

Guns N' Roses have announced a US tour for this summer. The band have booked 19 stadium shows, kicking off at Milwaukie's Summerfest on July 4, and climaxing at Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT on August 26.

The ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10am local time.

The band have just played the Super Bowl Music Fest 2020 in Miami, FL., and resume touring in March and April in South America, before heading to Europe in June. The run of dates includes a massive show in Glasgow on June 25, and two shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Full dates below.

In December, Forbes revealed the top 40 highest earners in music from 2019 – with GNR landing at no.25 on the list thanks to generating $44m this year.

Last month, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash spoke once again about the possibility of new material from the rock giants in an interview with Guitar.

He said: “There’s been no definitive answer on anything and I’ll just keep keep to that. Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now.

“It’s just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there’s material and there’s recording and there’s shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we’re doing with it right now."

Mar 14: Mexico City Vive Latino Festival, Mexico

Mar 18: San Jose Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma, Costa Rica

Mar 21: Quito Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa, Ecuador

Mar 24: Lima Estadio Universidad San Marcos, Peru

Mar 27: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile

Mar 29: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina

Apr 03: Sao Paolo Lollapalooza, Brazil

Apr 05: Bogota Estereo Picnic, Colombia

Apr 08: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Apr 11: Punta Cana Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Dominican Republic

May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal

May 23: Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jun 02: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 06: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jun 19: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, Netherlands

Jun 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 04: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Jul 08: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jul 11: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 13: Toronto Rogers Centre, Canada

Jul 16: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Jul 18: East Rutherford Metlife Stadium, NJ

Jul 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 24: Minneapolis Target Field, MN

Jul 26: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 29: Commerce City Dick's Sporting Good Park, CO

Aug 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Aug 05: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Aug 08: Los Angeles Sofi Stadium, CA

Aug 12: Atlanta Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, GA

Aug 15: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL

Aug 18: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 21: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Aug 23: Fargo FargoDome, ND

Aug 16: Missoula Grizzly Stadium, MT