Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka comes out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, calls out US legislators for "proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love"

Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka has publicly come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and voiced his concern over US politicians "proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love."



In a thoughtful statement posted on his personal social media accounts, the singer reveals that he has been in a "loving, same-sex relationship" with his partner for eight years, and has settled in Tennessee, then adds, "there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world."

Legislators in Tennessee have made headlines in recent weeks when a proposed "anti-drag" law, the Adult Entertainment Act, was struck down by a federal judge, who ruled it "an unconstitutional restriction on the freedom of speech."

Referencing the bill, Josh Kiszka's Instagram post reads: "Where I've settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It's imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.

"These issues are especially close to my heart as I've been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years. Those close to me are well aware, but it's important to me to share publicly.

"Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world. In response to the exceptional support from my last post, I wanted to share how we can all continue to advocate for this valiant cause."

Kiszka goes on to list a number of organisations doing "great work" in support of LGBTQ+ rights, and adds, "The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation.



"The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper."

View the post below:

A post shared by Josh M. Kiszka (@joshmkiszka) A photo posted by on

Greta Van Fleet are set to release their third album, Starcatcher, on July 21.