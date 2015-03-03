Grateful Dead demand sees ticket prices soar

Tickets for the Grateful Dead’s upcoming three-night reunion at Chicago’s Soldier Field have reached as high as $10,000.

The four surviving members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh and Bob Weir will take to the stage on July 3,4 and 5 – 20 years after the death of frontman Jerry Garcia to celebrate the group’s 50th anniversary.

They attempted to bypass scalpers by implementing a mail order pre-sale for the shows. But according to Stereogum, Chicago Bears season ticket holders – who watch the American Football team at the stadium – were given first option on securing places. It’s thought many of them are now responsible for pushing up the prices.

The tickets are being sold on StubHub – and one anonymous agent reports he’s never seen prices so high for a music event.

He tells Mashable: “I’ve been doing this nine years and I would say this is going to be the biggest one I’ve seen. The Super Bowl is always going to be bigger than anything – but this is definitely the biggest concert by far.”

Last month Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio revealed he initially hesitated when Lesh asked him to join the lineup for the shows. He’ll be joined on stage by Jeff Chimenti and Bruce Hornsby.