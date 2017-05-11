Gojira talk musical evolution

Gojira’s Joe and Mario Duplantier are the latest artists to feature on FreqsTV’s Into The Machine series.

In the short documentary, the brothers talk about what makes them tick and go into detail about their influences and the evolution in their sound over the years.

Joe says: “When we were playing more extreme death metal, we were completely dedicated, sincere and honest – but we realised that we were influenced by this or that, or issues we don’t have any more.

“We’re changing and evolving and we’re becoming different people even though we’re the same inside. The relationship towards the music is always sincere, so that never changed.”

He adds: “Some people are nostalgic about the beginning – the death metal energy we had, but there’s nothing we can do. We’re growing and just trying to do it as good as possible.”

Watch the video below.

Gojira are currently on tour across North America in support of latest album Magma. They’ll also join Metallica on the road later this year for a select run of dates. Find a list of live shows below.

May 13: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

May 16: Niagara Falls The Rapids Theater, NY

May 18: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Jul 29: Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium, CA (with Metallica)

Aug 04: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ (with Metallica)

Aug 06: San Diego Hodad’s Petco Park, CA (with Metallica)

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA (with Metallica)

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC (with Metallica)

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB (with Metallica)

