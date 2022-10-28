Gibson launch Metal And Monsters Halloween Special starring Kirk Hammett

Guitar manufacturers Gibson have launched a new episode of their Metal And Monsters series, and it stars Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett. The Halloween Special is available to watch on YouTube now.

"In its first-ever Halloween Special, Metal And Monsters host Count D (Rob Zombie band), sits down for an in depth interview with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett to discuss monsters, metal, and horror memorabilia," say Gibson. "Featuring photos from the films that helped shape Kirk’s love of horror, Kirk, and Count D talk about their love of films, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Exorcist, and Nosferatu. Watch as Kirk discusses making music in Metallica, his new solo album Portals, and his top 10 horror bands of all time,"

The show also includes a segment called Tunes From the Crypt, in which host Count D revisits Type O Negative’s landmark album October Rust. Elsewhere, he goes on a field trip to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Hollywood, and interviews Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante about the band’s 40-year history.

In the Halloween Special, Hammett talks about the moment he became hooked on horror movies as a child.

"I found a movie called Day Of The Triffids," recounts Hammett. "It was the opening scene, and the opening scene is so provocative. From that point on I was just riveted. And I watched the entire movie and I thought, 'this is way better than any of the cartoons and any of the Disney stuff, and the other fluff I'd been watching.' That was children's programming, and I just instantly knew that I wanted to experience this kind of story, and this sort of scenario, with this sort of feeling and emotion."

In 2019, Hammett told Metal Hammer about his Top 10 Cult Horror Movies.