Ghost have a plan for the next five years

Ghost leader Tobias Forge says he has the next five years planned out for the band.
They released their fourth studio album Prequelle earlier this month, but that hasn’t stopped Forge looking ahead to what he and the the Swedish outfit have in store for fans further down the line.
When asked if he had ideas for Ghost’s next album, Forge tells radio station Rock 100.5 The KATT (via Blabbermouth): “I know what we're going to do next time, yes. It will be a work in progress up until the day that I master the album. But I know where the story sort of goes.
“And with simple mathematics of how a tour cycle usually pans out – a record comes out, you tour for 18 months, then you go back into the studio – that takes six or seven months and then it's 18 more months of touring.
“I think we have a five-year plan. Then I have another project at the end of that tunnel that might or might not materialise.”
Forge adds: “It's a little bit of a side thing that takes a ton of collaboration and many stars aligning – and that's been in the works for years. So we will see if that happens. But that is as far as I can see right now.”
Last week, Ghost announced a 37-date tour of North America, which will commence at Tulsa’s Cox Business Center Ballroom on October 26 and wrap up at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, on December 15.
Ghost 2018 North American tour
26 Oct: Tulsa, OK, Cox Business Center Ballroom
27 Oct: Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland
29 Oct: Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre
30 Oct: Indianapolis, IN, The Murat Theatre
01 Nov: Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom
02 Nov: Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center – Theatre
03 Nov: Madison, WI, The Sylvee
04 Nov: Ames, IA, Stephens Auditorium
06 Nov: Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater
08 Nov: Albuquerque, NM, Kiva Auditorium
09 Nov: El Paso, TX, Abraham Chavez Theatre
10 Nov: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
12 Nov: San Diego, CA, Spreckels Theatre
13 Nov: Sacramento, CA, Sacramento Community Center Theater
15 Nov: San Jose, CA, City National Civic Center
16 Nov: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
17 Nov: Las Vegas, NV, The Joint
19 Nov: Midland, TX, Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
20 Nov: Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall
21 Nov: New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theatre
23 Nov: Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater
24 Nov: Miami Beach, FL, The Fillmore At Jackie Gleason Theater
25 Nov: Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
27 Nov: North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center
29 Nov: Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre
30 Nov: Atlanta, GA, Roxy Theatre
01 Dec: Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre
02 Dec: Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium
04 Dec: Richmond, VA, Dominion Energy Center
05 Dec: Wilkes-Barre, PA, F.M. Kirby Center For The Performing Arts
07 Dec: Laval, QC, Place Bell
08 Dec: Toronto, ON, Sony Centre For The Performing Arts
10 Dec: Baltimore, MD, The Hippodrome
11 Dec: Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater
13 Dec: Albany, NY, Palace Theatre
14 Dec: Boston, MA, Wang Theatre
15 Dec: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center