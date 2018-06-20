Ghost have a plan for the next five years

Ghost leader Tobias Forge says he has the next five years planned out for the band.

They released their fourth studio album Prequelle earlier this month, but that hasn’t stopped Forge looking ahead to what he and the the Swedish outfit have in store for fans further down the line.

When asked if he had ideas for Ghost’s next album, Forge tells radio station Rock 100.5 The KATT (via Blabbermouth): “I know what we're going to do next time, yes. It will be a work in progress up until the day that I master the album. But I know where the story sort of goes.

“And with simple mathematics of how a tour cycle usually pans out – a record comes out, you tour for 18 months, then you go back into the studio – that takes six or seven months and then it's 18 more months of touring.

“I think we have a five-year plan. Then I have another project at the end of that tunnel that might or might not materialise.”

Forge adds: “It's a little bit of a side thing that takes a ton of collaboration and many stars aligning – and that's been in the works for years. So we will see if that happens. But that is as far as I can see right now.”

Last week, Ghost announced a 37-date tour of North America, which will commence at Tulsa’s Cox Business Center Ballroom on October 26 and wrap up at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, on December 15.

Ghost 2018 North American tour

26 Oct: Tulsa, OK, Cox Business Center Ballroom

27 Oct: Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

29 Oct: Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre

30 Oct: Indianapolis, IN, The Murat Theatre

01 Nov: Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

02 Nov: Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center – Theatre

03 Nov: Madison, WI, The Sylvee

04 Nov: Ames, IA, Stephens Auditorium

06 Nov: Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater

08 Nov: Albuquerque, NM, Kiva Auditorium

09 Nov: El Paso, TX, Abraham Chavez Theatre

10 Nov: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

12 Nov: San Diego, CA, Spreckels Theatre

13 Nov: Sacramento, CA, Sacramento Community Center Theater

15 Nov: San Jose, CA, City National Civic Center

16 Nov: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

17 Nov: Las Vegas, NV, The Joint

19 Nov: Midland, TX, Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

20 Nov: Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall

21 Nov: New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theatre

23 Nov: Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater

24 Nov: Miami Beach, FL, The Fillmore At Jackie Gleason Theater

25 Nov: Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

27 Nov: North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

29 Nov: Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre

30 Nov: Atlanta, GA, Roxy Theatre

01 Dec: Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre

02 Dec: Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

04 Dec: Richmond, VA, Dominion Energy Center

05 Dec: Wilkes-Barre, PA, F.M. Kirby Center For The Performing Arts

07 Dec: Laval, QC, Place Bell

08 Dec: Toronto, ON, Sony Centre For The Performing Arts

10 Dec: Baltimore, MD, The Hippodrome

11 Dec: Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater

13 Dec: Albany, NY, Palace Theatre

14 Dec: Boston, MA, Wang Theatre

15 Dec: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center