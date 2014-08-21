Gerard Way relives alcohol torment

Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has revealed he relapsed into alcoholism following the band’s final release – 2010’s Danger Days.

And the singer says the thought of his daughter growing up without a father spurred him on to tackle his addiction.

Way tells NME: “I relapsed, not into drugs, but booze. I was self-medicating again to get through, and I’d forgotten how miserable that made me. It took me to the dark place again, but there was more at stake this time.

“I started to face the hypothetical reality of my daughter not having a father. I started taking that seriously, thinking, ‘I want her to have a dad – a guy that’s present because one way or another, either by death or by asylum, she’s gonna be fatherless if I keep this up.’”

Way launches solo debut album Hesitant Alien on September 29 and played a warm-up gig last night in Portsmouth ahead of this weekend’s Reading and Leeds festivals.