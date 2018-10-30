Gene Simmons: Kiss are the most fabulous band in the world

Kiss stars Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have spoken about the band’s upcoming The End Of The Road world tour.

They announced their intentions to rock the world one final time back in September while appearing live on the season finale of America’s Got Talent – and yesterday announced a total of 66 dates which will take place across North America, the UK, Europe and Russia in 2019.

And, speaking about their final run of shows, Simmons tells Billboard: “When we introduce ourselves for 45 years with, 'You wanted the best, you got the best, the hottest band in the world,' the bar is very high, maybe the highest.

“We’re in competition only with ourselves. We don’t wish any ill will to anybody else, but we’re too busy being the most fabulous band on planet Earth. Look at us. Just one look and you go ‘Wow.’”

Stanley adds: “This time out is far beyond what we have done before, not just because of technology. It’s because the meaning of this tour is so great because we have been an indelible part of people’s lives, but guess what? People have been an indelible part of our lives.

“A thank you is in order, but also one last time to live up to what everybody says we have been and what we are.”

Kiss have designed brand new stage outfits for the tour, which Simmons says took “a long time to craft” and adds: “At the end of the day we are fully complete by ourselves. We’re not only in Kiss, we’re fans of the band.

“I’m on stage with these guys. I look across the stage, and wow. We’re the greatest band on Earth.”

VIP packages are on sale from today (October 30), Kiss Army members will get access to tickets on October 31, while a general sale will get under way on Friday (November 2).

Find a full list of confirmed dates below.

Kiss are set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight.

Kiss End Of The Road 2019 North American tour dates

Jan 31: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Feb 01: Portland Rose Garden Moda Center, OR

Feb 02: Tacoma Dome, WA

Feb 04: Spokane Arena, WA

Feb 07: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Feb 08: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Feb 09: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Feb 12: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Feb 13: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Feb 15: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Feb 16: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 19: Corpus Christi American Bank Center, TX

Feb 20: Dallas American Airlines Centre, TX

Feb 22: New Orleans Smoothie King Centre, LA

Feb 23: Memphis FedEx Forum, TN

Feb 26: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Feb 27: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 01: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Mar 02: Chicago United Centre, IL

Mar 04: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Mar 06: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Mar 07: Omaha CenturyLink Center, NE

Mar 09: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Mar 10: Moline mark Of The Quad Cities, IL

Mar 12: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Mar 13: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Mar 16: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 17: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Mar 19: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Mar 20: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Mar 22: Uniondale Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, NY

Mar 23: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 26: Boston TD Garden, MA

Mar 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 29: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Mar 30: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Apr 02: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Apr 03: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Apr 06: Raleigh PNV Arena, NC

Apr 07: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Apr 09: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Apr 11: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Apr 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Apr 13: Birmingham BJCC, AL

Kiss End Of The Road 2019 UK and European tour dates

May 27: Leipzig Messe, Germany

May 29: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

May 31: Munich Konigsplatz, Germany

Jun 02: Essen Georg-Melches Stadium, Germany

Jun 04: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 05: Hannover Expo-Plaza, Germany

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: St Petersburg Ice Arena, Russia

Jun 13: Moscow Dynamo Stadium, Russia

Jun 16: Kiev NSA Olympic Stadium, Ukraine

Jun 18: Krakov Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 25: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 27: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 28: Trondheim Rocks Festival, Norway

Jul 02: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy

Jul 04: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 06: Iffezheim Rennbahn, Germany

Jul 09: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Jul 11: London The O2, UK

Jul 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Jul 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Jul 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK