Gary Clark Jr in money trouble

Gary Clark Jr has launched a live video for his version of If Trouble Was Money, taken from his debut live album.
His take on the Albert Collins classic – which sees him wielding a Fender Telecaster – is one of several covers that appear on the record, set for launch on September 22 via Warners.
Gary Clark Jr Live tracklist
Catfish Blues
Next Door Neighbour Blues
Travis County
When My Train Pulls In
Don’t Owe You A Thang
Three O’Clock Blues
Things Are Changin’
Numb
Ain’t Messin’ Round
If Trouble Was Money
Third Stone From The Sun / If You Loved Me Like You Say
Please Come Home
Blak and Blu
Bright Lights
When The Sun Goes Down