Gary Clark Jr in money trouble

By Classic Rock  

View bluesman’s Albert Collins cover from first live album, due later this month

Gary Clark Jr has launched a live video for his version of If Trouble Was Money, taken from his debut live album.

His take on the Albert Collins classic – which sees him wielding a Fender Telecaster – is one of several covers that appear on the record, set for launch on September 22 via Warners.

Gary Clark Jr Live tracklist

  1. Catfish Blues

  2. Next Door Neighbour Blues

  3. Travis County

  4. When My Train Pulls In

  5. Don’t Owe You A Thang

  6. Three O’Clock Blues

  7. Things Are Changin’

  8. Numb

  9. Ain’t Messin’ Round

  10. If Trouble Was Money

  11. Third Stone From The Sun / If You Loved Me Like You Say

  12. Please Come Home

  13. Blak and Blu

  14. Bright Lights

  15. When The Sun Goes Down

