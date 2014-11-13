GALLERY: When Jimmy met Chris

Jimmy Page rounded off a whistle-stop US book promotion tour with a special 'In Conversation...' event in Los Angeles on November 12.

Zeppelin’s guitarist spoke with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell at the Ace Hotel to promote the launch of a new edition of his photographic autobiography Jimmy Page by Jimmy Page.

Blues legend Edgar Winter and guitarist Zakk Wylde were among the invited audience at the event, which saw Page answer questions about Zeppelin, his early session work and his approach to guitar playing. The evening followed a similar evening in New York on November 3 where Page spoke about his life and career with artist Jeff Koons.

Check out our gallery of the event below:

Jimmy Page by Jimmy Page is out now on Genesis Publications.