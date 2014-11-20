Frank Turner going back to punk

Frank Turner says his next album will be a "rough around the edges" punk record.

Turner and his backing band The Sleeping Souls will start work on the follow-up to 2013’s Tape Deck Heart next month.

He tells BBC6 Music: “I want to make a really rough around the edges punk rock record, so we’re not going to take very long in recording it.

“I want to just hammer it out, me and The Sleeping Souls. I want it to sound fresh and raw and hungry.”

Turner adds that he has been suffering from a crisis of confidence when writing the new material and that he had doubts over where to record and who to work with in the studio.

He says: “I feel like I’m at a point in my career where I can afford to make sure that it’s absolutely the right record that it needs to be, rather than just doing what I’ve done every other time, which is just go ‘sure, just put it out.’

“I’m very excited about it now. I think it’s going to be a very good album.”

Turner plays two shows at The Jailhouse in Hereford on November 27 and 28, before show at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton on December 17.

His rarities and b-sides compilation The Third Three Years is out on November 24.