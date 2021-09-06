Former Cannibal Corpse singer labels Kourtney Kardashian a ‘poser’ for wearing band’s T-shirt

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, have been branded ‘posers’ by former Cannibal Corpse frontman Chris Barnes after a new paparazzi photo of the pair emerged showing them wearing Cannibal Corpse (her) and Cramps (him) T-shirts.



As if this savage burn was not damaging enough, Barnes later tweeted a ‘thumbs down‘ emoji to add to his critique of the pair’s fashion sense.



Kardashian was wearing a shirt featuring imagery used in the artwork of Cannibal Corpse’s 1990 debut album Eaten Back to Life.

Helpfully, the ‘Woman Who Is Moderately-Famous-To-People-Who-Care-About-Reality-TV Wears Band T-Shirt’ story doesn’t begin and end here: because these things are incredibly important, Kardashian’s stylist has spoken to Vogue about her client’s latest sartorial choice, revealing that - everyone take a deep breath please - Kardashian borrowed the shirt from Barker, who, it is claimed, owns an extensive selection of punk and metal T-shirts.

“Kourt has told me before that his closet is an archive itself,” says Dani Michelle. “She can pick any T-shirt to wear and it’s the softest, coolest thing ever. Sometimes she just wants to raid it.”

Well, well, well…

This is not the first occasion on which the Kardashian family have drawn criticism from the rock community over their fashion choices: in 2017 Kylie and Kendall Jenner launched a range of modified T-shirts featuring their faces super-imposed over classic Kiss, Metallica, Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd imagery, and subsequently pulled the entire range within 24 hours following criticism from Sharon Osbourne and others.

The reality TV duo apologised, admitting “These designs were not well thought out.”

Cannibal Corpse’s current vocalist George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher has yet to comment upon the Kourtney Kardashian scandal, but rest assured, if he does, we will bring you this news immediately, if not sooner.