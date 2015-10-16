Foreigner Kelly faces pint-sized interviewer

Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen has given his take on ghosts, the Spice Girls and natural disasters while being interviewed by a child.

The singer is the latest star to appear in the Kids Interview Bands series. He revealed to pint-sized interviewer Piper that he could eat his own bodyweight in pizza and that, as a Californian, he lives in fear of earthquakes.

Asked if he believes in ghosts, Hansen says: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen one. Some things have happened in my life that I can’t explain, but I don’t know if I’d go all the way and say that I believe in ghosts.”

Before failing to name all five members of the Spice Girls, Hansen adds that he doesn’t sing along when he hears Foreigner songs on the radio, as he needs to rest his voice.

And asked if he’s ever seen anything funny in the audience while performing, he says: “All the time. Usually people doing funny things or holding funny signs. Sometimes I’ve forgotten lyrics because they’ve made me laugh.”

Foreigner wrap up a tour with Def Leppard this weekend, before heading out on their own North American run of shows on October 18.