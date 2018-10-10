Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett produces Wank

Foo Fighters’ guitarist Chris Shiflett has teamed up with Californian pop punk veterans Wank to produce their new single Salvation.

The song will feature on their upcoming album White Knuckle Ride, which is expected to be released later this year. And to mark the news, the band have released a video of the studio session which can be watched below.

Shiflett says: "I had a blast working with my old buddy Danny Walker and his band mates in Wank on Salvation. There’s nothing better than tweaking good songs under the microscope in the studio with a good band and leaving in a different place than you started in.”

Guitarist Walker adds: “I’ve always been impressed with Chris Shiflett, the guitarist, even back when we met in 1994, but he's got great producer chops, too.

“When I asked him to produce Wank, he picked the song Salvation and he had a vision for it. He wanted it ‘live’ and brought riff and arrangement ideas that all worked to make the track rock harder. Chris was awesome to work with!"

Guitarist Higgins X-13, formerly of The Offspring, reports that he enjoyed working with Shiflett, with the pair reminiscing in the studio about their tours together in the past.

Higgins adds: “He did a really great job on this song. We did a bunch of work before meeting up with Chris – trying a key change, different bridges, all sorts of variations. Chris came in and really got us focused and helped us realise which were the strong parts of the song.”

In September, Wank released a video for Shut You Down which will also appear on the new album. Check it out below.

Wank have a pair of shows scheduled next month: They’ll play at the World Famous Doll Hut in Anaheim on November 16 and 17, while further album details will be revealed in due course.