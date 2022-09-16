Foo Fighters announce new compilation album The Essential Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters have announced a new compilation album, The Essential Foo Fighters.

The album is due to arrive next month on October 28 via Sony Music, and will contain a number of their greatest hits.

The Essential Foo Fighters follows Dave Grohl and co.'s Greatest Hits album of 2009, and is comprised of numerous career-spanning tracks, including Everlong, Times Like These, My Hero, Best Of You, The Pretender, All My Life and more.

A total of 19 tracks are featured on the CD edition, and an extra two songs, Breakout and Waiting On A War, will appear on the LP version.

Sharing the post on social media, the band write: "The Essential Foo Fighters is a collection pulled from their studio album discography including a selection of fan favorites and hit singles."

Later this month, the Foo Fighters and family of late drummer Taylor Hawkins will launch their second date of tribute concerts, taking place in Los Angeles on September 27 at The Kia Forum.

On September 3, the band hosted the first tribute show at Wembley Stadium, with performances from Queen, Brian Johnson, Wolfgang Van Halen, Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chrissie Hyde, Lars Ulrich, Them Crooked Vultures, Foo Fighters and many more.

Find the compilation album tracklist below:

Side A

1 Everlong

2 Making A Fire

3 Times Like These

4 Rope

5 Monkey Wrench

Side B

1 My Hero

2 Cold Day In The Sun

3 Big Me

4 Long Road To Ruin

5 Shame Shame

6 Best of You

Side C

1 All My Life

2 The Pretender

3 This Is a Call

4 Waiting On A War

5 Walk

Side D

1 Learn to Fly

2 The Sky Is A Neighborhood

3 Breakout

4 These Days

5 Everlong