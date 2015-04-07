Fleshgod Apocalypse drop in on Headbanger's Kitchen

In this episode of Headbanger’s Kitchen (the greatest heavy metal cookery show on the web), the two Francescos from technical death metallers Fleshgod Apocalypse.

In this edition, Sahil rustles up some hearty and well-themed grub in the form of a Fleshgod Tangdi! But of course the Italians aren’t just popping by for a bite to eat, Fleshgod Apocalypse talk about being in India for the first time, the fast-developing scene that has sprung up in Asia, the “nerdy” FA songwriting process and the joy of Italian cuisine.

Fleshgod Apocalypse headline the Sophie Stage on Saturday at Bloodstock. Get your tickets here.