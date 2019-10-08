First bands announced for Midsummer Prog 2020

Dutch prog legends Kayak, British dark proggers Antimatter, French atmospheric proggers Klone and German prog rockers RPWL have all been announced for Midsummer Prog Festival 2020.

The event takes place on June 20 at the beautiful open air amphitheatre in Valkenburg in the south-eastern Dutch province of Limburg.

Tickets begin at ¢61.50 and are limited due to the 800 capacity of the event. Last year's festival saw IQ headline on a bill that also featured a reformed Pure Reason Revolution, The Flower Kings, Focus, Jolly and The Inter Sphere.

Tickets and further information is available from the festival website.