On the latest episode of Headbanger’s Kitchen, Burton C. Bell and Dino Cazares drop in for a bite to eat.

Hosted as ever by our mate Sahil, the Fear Factory legends head into the kitchen for a deliciously metal Demanufactured Mutton Biryani.

Burton and Dino also talk about their first time in India, Fear Factory’s formation, seeing the industry change for musicians everywhere, how being on a label can change everything and more!

Find out more on Headbanger’s Kitchen here.