Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says bands are told to "reject Jesus Christ and pledge yourself to Lucifer" before signing records deals

By Paul Brannigan
published

We regret to inform you that US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is peddling utter nonsense yet again

Ozzy and Venom
(Image credit: Ozzy and Venom: Fin Costello/Redferns)

Sigh.

The best way to deal with appalling show-offs is usually to starve them off the attention they so badly crave, but sometimes we're confronted with bullshit and nonsense on such a nuclear scale that we can't be quiet. 

So, InfoWars host Alex Jones, who currently owes $1.5 billion to the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school mass shooting for the years he spent spreading lies about the tragedy, is back at his schtick again, this time claiming that bands are required to "reject Jesus Christ" and "pledge to Lucifer" in order to secure record deals.

Apparently this applies to anyone offered a national television show also.

I mean, where do you start?

"Before you’re offered a national TV show, before you’re offered a major record deal, they get you in a room and they say, ‘Listen, we want you to reject Jesus Christ and pledge yourself to Lucifer'," Jones maintains.

"You’re sitting there in the meeting in a high rise building around an office table, and you’re like, ‘Are you kidding?’ And they’re like, ‘No, we’re very serious.’ I tell viewers that story, you know, 20 years ago, and they go, ‘No, that’s insane.’ No, that really happened.”

Jones says he has conducted “off the record conversation” with record label bosses who, he says, admitted that his theory is true.

As yet, no major record label executive has yet to break ranks to back up Jones' wild claims. However, in a tongue-in-cheek post on Twitter, former R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills retweeted a report of Jones' claim with the words "Can confirm."

See more

Should more rock superstars confess to signing away their souls to The One With Horns, we shall, of course, let you know. 

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.