Fall Out Boy have showcased a new song, Immortals, on US television.

The track is set to feature on the soundtrack to the upcoming Disney film Big Hero 6.

It is know yet known whether Immortals or the quartet’s recent single Centuries, will appear on their next studio album, though bassist Pete Wentz has promised that the new album will be another musical departure for the band.

Big Hero 6 will be released in the US on November 7, and in the UK on January 30, 2015.