Faith No More’s Billy Gould joins MC5 touring lineup

Faith No More’s Billy Gould will tour across the UK and Europe with MC5 this winter, it’s been confirmed.

The bassist will join original MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, Fugazi's Brendan Canty, King’s X bassist Dug Pinnick, Zen Guerrilla frontman Marcus Durant, Don Was and Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kick Out The Jams with MC50 Tour.

It’s also been announced that former Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe will support to all dates, which will start in Bristol on November 9.

Kramer says: “This band will rip your head off. It’s real, raw, sweaty, total energy rock and roll – like a bunch of 40-to-70-year-old ‘punks on a meth power trip.’

“I’m not interested in a note-for-note reproduction of a record you’ve known your entire life. The world has lived with these songs burned in amber for half a century, so we’re going for an energy blast to end all.

“Let’s bring the monster back to life with supremely talented musicians who will interpret it in their own unique ways.”

Kramer adds: “The message of the MC5 has always been the sense of possibilities: a new music, a new politics, a new lifestyle.

“Today, there is a corrupt regime in power, an endless war thousands of miles away, uncontrollable violence wracking my country – it’s becoming less and less clear if we’re talking about 1968 or 2018.

“I’m compelled to share this music I created with my brothers 50 years ago. My goal is that the audience leaves these shows mesmerised by the positive power of rock music.

“I’ve come to accept that we were a dangerous band. The music we made at that time represented something that said, “We are part of a tribe, we are part of a bigger movement’ — and apparently, it still represents that.”

Find a full list of dates below.

MC5 UK and European 2018 tour dates

Nov 09: Bristol Academy, UK

Nov 10: Glasgow ABC, UK

Nov 11: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Nov 12: London Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Nov 14: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 15: Montpellier Rockstore, France

Nov 21: Alcatrazz Milan, Italy

Nov 22: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Nov 23: Neue Theatrefabrik, Munich, Germany

Nov 25: Vienna Flex, Austria

Nov 27: Gloria Cologne, Germany

Nov 28: Berlin Columbia Halle, Germany

Nov 29: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Nov 30: Alkmaar Victory, Netherlands

Dec 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium