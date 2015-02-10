Faith No More to release Sol Invictus in May

Faith No More have confirmed their long-awaited new album will be released on May 19.

The band’s first album in 18 years will be called Sol Invictus and will be issued via Reclamation Recordings/Ipecac Recordings. It is the follow-up to 1997’s Album Of The Year.

A single, Superhero, is out on March 31 in digital format with a limited edition 7inch vinyl available from March 17. It follows last year’s release of single Motherfucker.

Sol Invictus was produced by bassist Billy Gould and recorded at the band’s California studio.

Gould last year admitted he’d struggled to convince his bandmates to make an album after their 2009 reunion. FNM kick off a North American tour on April 15 in Vancouver and they return to the UK for Download on the weekend of June 12-14.