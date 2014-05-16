Exit State split after 9 years

Exit State have split up after a nine-year career that saw them release three albums and perform with Michael Schenker, Blaze Bayley, Marseille and others.

The British metal outfit believe they’ve “taken the project as far as it can go in the current climate.”

Frontman Roy Bright, guitarist Matt Harris, bassist Phil Ireland and drummer Peat Hicks say in a statement: “We have unfortunately come to the end of our journey as Exit State. Following a few beers, some reminiscing and lots of laughs, we’ve hugged it out and called it a day.”

They’ve thanks fans, management and Rocksector Records for their support, and say they’re making plans to deliver a “rip-roaring send-off show” in Burnley later this year.

But they add: “Fear not, people; this isn’t the end of the journey. The guys will be spreading their own personal messages soon enough. Fresh and exciting projects will be revealed over the coming months.”

Exit State released debut album Death Of A Rockstar in 2010. They followed it with Black Veins in 2011 and Let’s See It All, which was launched last year. They’d previously put out two EPs – Anybody Out There and Bad Days.