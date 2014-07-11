Exclusive: Tony Iommi to work with Tom Jones?

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has told TeamRock that he'd like to collaborate with iconic Welsh singer Tom Jones.

Back in the 1980s, a UK rock magazine ran a spoof news story claiming that Jones, most famous for his 1960’s mega-hits Delilah, What’s New Pussycat? and The Green, Green Grass Of Home, had been lined up to front Black Sabbath: the suggestion was that the new-look Sabbath would take a concept album based on a mythical monster visiting a Welsh pit village on the road, for the Minotaur/Miner Tour. Though the story was a joke, it sparked a conversation between Iommi and Jones which led to a friendship blossoming between the two men.

“I’ve met Tom a few times and we were talking one day and he said ‘Did you ever see that thing in the press about me joining you guys?‘” Iommi reveals. “I said ‘Yes, I did’ and he said ‘It’s not a bad idea, is it?‘”

“I like Tom, he’s good,” Iommi adds. “I’d actually like to do something with him. It could work.”

Iommi recently admitted that he was unsure as to Black Sabbath’s future, in the light of his on-going battle with cancer.

