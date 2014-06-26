Exclusive: Death metal overlords Incantation stream new album in full!

One of the death metal underground’s most reliably brutal and twisted bands, Incantation have been stripping flesh from bone with their hideous, abyssal racket for an impressive 25 years

The US crew have never strayed from the righteous left hand path and continue to fly the flag for the genre’s proudly atavistic values. New album Dirges Of Elysium, released via Listenable Records, is a thrillingly abominable onslaught of bowel-rattling savagery and slow-motion spite, and we have an exclusive stream of the entire damn thing!

A welcome antidote to much of today’s overly polished and precise extreme metal, the follow-up to 2012’s Vanquish In Vengeance veers from the breakneck squalor of Debauchery through to the languorous, scabby-kneed crawl of the closing Elysium (Eternity Is Night), covering all hellish bases in between along the way. Diehard servants of the death metal code, Incantation are currently making plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Whatever happens, it will be horribly dark and heavy as fuck, just like the album below. All hail!

