EXCLUSIVE: Agnostic Front – The American Dream Died album stream

Seminal NY hardcore crew Agnostic Front are premiering their upcoming album The American Dream Died exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Due for release on 6th April via Nuclear Blast, The American Dream Died was produced by Madball mainman Freddy Cricien who also features on guest vocals with Lou Koller and Toby Morse for Never Walk Alone.

Tracklist:

Intro 2. The American Died 3. Police Violence 4. Only In America 5. Test Of Time 6. We Walk The Line 7. Never Walk Alone (feat. Freddy Cricien, Toby Morse & Lou Koller) 8. Enough Is Enough 9. I Can’t Relate 10. Old New York 11. Social Justice 12. Reasonable Doubt 13. No War Fuck You 14. Attack! 15. A Wise Man (feat. Matt Henderson on guitar) 16. Just Like Yesterday

Pre-order the album here, via Nuclear Blast.