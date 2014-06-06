Ex-Trivium Augusto looks for new band

Former Trivium drummer Nick Augusto says he's on the lookout for a "unique and real" project to become involved with.

He was dismissed last month after nearly four years in the band, with bassist Paolo Gregoletto saying: “What started out great over time began to fray. There was no dramatic ending.”

Augusto confirmed it had not been his decision to leave but added he was “eternally grateful” for his time with Trivium.

Now he says: “Currently looking for new people/band to play with. Something unique and real. Serious enquires please.”

Trivium play the Download festival next weekend as they continue to support sixth album Vengeance Falls, which was launched in October.