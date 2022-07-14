Ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson launches new death/thrash trio Dieth, shares brutal debut single

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has launched a new death/thrash metal band, Dieth, and shared the international trio's first single, In The Hall of the Hanging Serpents.

Dieth features guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.), and drummer Michal Łysejko (ex-Decapitated) alongside bassist Ellefson.

“The three of us have all been recognised in our respective bands and careers," says Ellefson, "but at some point, we had to close the door on those exploits to let something new begin and now we have found it in DIETH. In fact, the name itself is about dying to one’s past so that something new can spring forth to create the next chapter of life. And, that is a connection the three of us hold in common.”

"Personally, it was a matter of life or death to come back playing music," says Guilherme Miranda. "To do something truly meaningful and finally cope with the anger and grief. Sometimes you have to die inside to be reborn. This is what DIETH represents, a new sonic driving force that leave the past behind."

The video for the group’s first single In The Hall of the Hanging Serpents was filmed in Gdańsk, Poland. Watch it below:

Mustaine sacked Megadeth's long-standing bassist in May last year, after footage emerged online of Ellefson engaging in what he admitted were “private, adult interactions” with a fan.



At the time, the bassist said that the graphic video footage and texts were “taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family", and he later suggested that he would sue for defamation if the source of the 'revenge porn' leaks could be identified.



Dave Mustaine is on the cover of Metal Hammer this month, and in a typically forthright interview he describes his decision to dismiss Ellefson from Megadeth as "a hard decision that had to be made."



"There were a lot of people involved and I had to make a decision, because unfortunately, when you’re the leader, you’re the one that has to suck it up and face the music," he says.



"All I wanted to do was make a clean break, and not hurt anyone, not hurt the fans and not hurt him," he continues. "I just wanted to move on, and I hope the gentleman concerned is doing okay. I imagine there was some adjustment that had to take place when it happened. It was hard for me when I lost my job.



"But I’ve forgiven him before when he sued me [Ellefson filed a lawsuit against Mustaine in 2004, claiming that he was owed millions in outstanding royalties. The case was dismissed] and I’ll forgive him a thousand times. I just won’t play music with him anymore.”

You can read the full interview with Dave Mustaine in the new issue of Metal Hammer.