Every Time I Die Recording With Kurt Ballou

As far as ‘Holy Fuck!’ pairings go, this is right up there.

Every Time I Die will return to the studio to record a new album, and will be working with none other than Converge guitarist and modern metal producer extraordinaire, Kurt Ballou!

“Kurt Ballou had always intimidated the living shit out of me, so I was overjoyed when the decision was made to record our next record with him at GodCity and I mean that sincerely,” states ETID frontman Keith Buckley. “I’ve been a fan of his work for over a decade. His records are terrifying and moving and they sound like they were written and recorded under great duress, which is exactly how this style of music should be made. This month we join the pantheon. I couldn’t be more excited to see what he helps us learn about our own band that we didn’t realise for the past 15 years.”

Given that Kurt’s produced the likes of Kvelertak, Trap Them, Black Breath and Nails, expect this to be something very, very special indeed.