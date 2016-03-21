Enter Shikari reflect on rise in popularity

Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds says being honest with their audience and treating them with respect has contributed to their rise in popularity.

In 2013 he called out 30 Seconds To Mars for charging fans for meet and greet sessions. And he maintains that bands should stop looking at their fans as nothing more than “walking dollar signs.”

Reynolds tells Sound Story: “The most important thing is being honest. People can spot a band when they’re not being honest whether it’s musically, in a video or on stage. You have to be completely comfortable with what you’re making and be in control of it – not be told what to do because it’s going to come through.

“The people who like your music like it for a reason. If you’re making music that you enjoy, you are probably the biggest fan of your music. If you’re not then you’re probably not enjoying yourself.”

He advises: “Write music you love and if people love that with the same degree of passion, you are immediately connected to them. You already know so much about them – you could be best mates with them and that’s how you should look at the people who like your music. Not as fans, not as walking dollar signs – so avoid that by all means and people will appreciate it and will stick with you.”

Enter Shikari are currently on tour across Europe and will head to North America next month for an extensive run of dates. They’ll headline Hevy Fest on August 20 in New Haven, Derbyshire.

