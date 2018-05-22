Members of Sex Pistols, Wildhearts and more unite to fix English football after 52 years of hurt

After 52 years of hurt, English football has finally been fixed.

Punk supergroup The Tallywags – made up of Sex Pistols and Professionals drummer Paul Cook, Tom Spencer from The Professionals and The Men They Couldn’t Hang, Chris McCormack from The Professionals and Three Colours Red, Toy Dolls singer Olga and Wildhearts man Danny McCormack – have released Charge Of The Light Brigade, a song that hopes in inspire the current English World Cup squad by fixing the mistakes of the past.

The song, which cleverly rhymes 'palava' with 'balaclava' (a reference to the Battle of Balaclava, during which the ill-fated Charge Of The Light Brigade tool place, leading to the slaughter of over 100 Allied soldiers and 300 horses) is accompanied by a video in which several iconic moments from English football's tragic World Cup history are finally expunged from history.

Diego Maradona's Hand Of God goal? Not given. Robert Green's howler against the USA? He makes the save. Even Chris Waddle manages to put that penalty in the back of the net.

And while England might not win the World Cup, at least we'll always have this banger as our anthem.

Charge Of The Light Brigade is available now on iTunes and Spotify.