Emmure drop vid for new single E

Emmure have released a new video for their track E.

The song is taken from the New York deathcore band’s seventh album Eternal Enemies, which was released in April.

The band’s guitarist Jessie Ketive tells KillYourStereo: “Every record is a different piece of artwork, and, you know, we’ll try to write an album one way, or another way to try and make things happen. But I do think that this one came together the best. Everyone really got more inputs, and everyone’s ideas were really put out more on here. I think this one is the best, as far as the quality of writing goes and how we feel about it.”

Emmure: E