Egyptian customs 'deface' Bryan Adams' guitar

Bryan Adams has called out customs officials at Cairo International Airport who ‘defaced’ his instrument collection.

The staff allegedly scrawled on the instruments with green indelible marker, including his prized vintage guitar – a 1957 Martin D-18 worth thousands of dollars.

The singer told NBC: “It was some kind of customs clearance identification. The problem is, it’s a vintage guitar from 1957 and the outside of old instrument is fragile.

“The instruments were all marked – even my harmonicas! So silly.”

But he later told fans in Egypt: “It will be fixed no problem. I want you all to know that I love your country and we had an amazing time there, we felt at home. The incident of defacing our instruments at airport customs is annoying, but it needed to be said.”

An unnamed official from Cairo International Airport says: “We mark it to be sure that the same item that came in the country left the country.”

This isn’t the first time Adams’ instruments have been tagged by airport officials. He publicly messaged Air Canada on Twitter after finding pen markings on his guitar last July.

Adams is currently on his world tour to promote his latest album, Get Up.

