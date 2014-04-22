Edguy's Tobias Sammet on covering Falco and his favourite cover track

Edguy are releasing their new album Space Police: Defenders Of The Crown on 21 April that includes a power-metalled up version of Falco's Rock Me Amadeus. Not the obvious choice of a cover, so how did that come about?

It’s not often the worlds of power metal and 80s new wave collide, but on Edguy’s upcoming tenth album, they’ve gone and covered Rock Me Amadeus. We caught up with frontman Tobias Sammet to find out exactly how the idea came about and what other cover versions rock his socks.

