Eagles sue Hotel California

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing a Mexican hotel of using the name Hotel California without their permission.

In papers filed at the Central District of California court on May 1, the band claim that owners of the small hotel in Todos Santos “actively encourage” guests to believe the hotel is associated with the band by playing Eagles tracks in the lobby and selling Eagles-related merchandise.

The papers add: “Through advertising targeted to US consumers, and in-person communications, Defendants lead US consumers to believe that the Todos Santos Hotel is associated with the Eagles and, among other things, served as the inspiration for the lyrics in Hotel California, which is false.

“Multiple online reviews make clear that US consumers who visit the Todos Santos Hotel and buy Defendants’ merchandise do, in fact, believe that the Todos Santos Hotel is associated with the Eagles, which is not the case.”

The Eagles are seeking a variety of damages and a halt to any infringement.

The Todos Santos Hotel was named Hotel California when it opened its doors in 1950 but went through a series of name changes. It was bought over by John and Debbie Stewart in 2001 and, according to the Eagles, began using the original name in its marketing.

The Eagles will play at the inaugural Classic East and Classic West festivals in New York and Los Angeles in July.

