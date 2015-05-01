Eagles ex Meisner: They want me to die

Founding Eagles bass player Randy Meisner has strongly denied claims that his wife is trying to get him to drink himself to death.

According to James Newton – who describes himself as a concerned friend of Meisner’s – Lana Meisner keeps her husband in a “state of near-constant inebriation” because “he is easier to control when he’s drunk.”

But the 69-year-old bassist – who was a member of the Eagles from 1971 to 1977 and also worked with Poco – has slammed the claims as an attempt to plunder royalties he still makes from his work the the band.

Meisner tells TMZ: “I can’t believe that they’re doing something like this, to tell you the truth. They want me to die so they can get the money, but it’s in Lana’s name.”

Newton is seeking a legal intervention known as a conservatorship – an American legal concept where a guardian and protector is appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs of another due to physical or mental limitations or old age.

Newton also claimed that Meisner has been diagnosed with brain damage and that he is often left unwashed for extended periods. But the Meisners insist Randy is sober and is doing fine and that they are considering taking action against Newton for the claims.