Dusty Hill's widow Charleen McCrory thanks fans for "overwhelming outpouring of love" in a heartfelt tribute

Dusty's Hills widow Charleen McCrory has shared a heartfelt tribute following her late husband's death on July 28. Hill was the long-time bassist for Texas blues-rock legends ZZ Top, and died at the age of 72.

McCroy addressed the public for the first time since Hill's passing in a post on the band's Facebook page, where she thanked fans, friends and colleagues for their "overwhelming outpouring of love".

She continued: “He was the kindest, most gentle and caring man a woman could ever hope to find in a lifetime. Many don’t believe in fairytale marriages but Dusty and I truly lived one! We were inseparable.”

Around the time of his death, Hill had opted out of a run of ZZ Top's 50th anniversary shows, due to needing more physical therapy to soothe his chronic bursitis. McCroy explains: "He wasn’t supposed to leave me or all of you. That wasn’t the plan he and I had. The plan was for another round of physical therapy, with a different approach, to help his chronic bursitis. The plan was he would return to the second leg of the tour in September."

During Hill's leave for medical treatment, the band wrote in a statement: "The members of ZZ Top, Billy, and Frank, would like to share that Dusty, their fearless Bass player, is on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue. They await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto."

However, it was alleged that four days later, Dusty would pass in his sleep. McCroy has offered an update on his passing, stating that he first "woke me up" and that they "talked and as he was sweetly chatting with me he suddenly stopped and he was gone in an instant.

"So, while I feel numb and lost and alone and in a million pieces, I know he will always be with me in my heart and soul and I will join him when the Lord calls me home to be with them.”

Addressing "My Sweet Dusty", she continues, "The single most extraordinary thing I have ever done in my life is fall in love with you. The single most extraordinary gift I have ever received in my life was for you to ask me to marry you. I have never been seen so completely, loved so passionately and protected so fiercely."

Towards the end of the post, McCroy reveals that Dusty would be laid to rest on August 3 (yesterday), and invited fans to "look to the heavens at noon and wish Dusty Godspeed".

On his death, ZZ Top's surviving members, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard stated: "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas.

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.'”

Read Charleen McCrory full post below: