Dragonforce say songs are faster, heavier than ever

Dragonforce claim to have scientifically proven that their new album is faster and heavier than anything they’ve done before.

The English metal outfit release their sixth album Maximum Overload on Monday, August 18, and guitarists Sam Totman and Herman Li joked that they can prove the songs are more brutal than their previous work.

Totman tells TeamRock Radio: “Bands always say ‘this one’s heavier and more melodic and faster and it’s a load of old…basically.

“But we actually looked at the numbers and it actually is faster because it’s 240bpm and most of our songs in the past are either 200 or 220. And it is actually heavier because we used a seven string guitar and looked at the string gauge from when we last used a seven string guitar. So technically, it is faster and heavier. Scientific proof!”

Three of the album tracks – The Game, Defenders and No More - feature Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, who Dragonforce say came up with some amazing work for the songs.

Herman says: “We’ve been friends with Matt for quite a while, he’s a really nice guy. He’s so nice that we were afraid to ask him because we didn’t want to be a bunch of idiots.

“Matt said yes and sent us so much stuff, more than we expected. He made an amazing effort, harmonies and stuff.”

The band have added a second London date to their upcomign tour, after the show at Bush Hall on October 11 sold out. They will now also play at The Forum in the capital on December 6.